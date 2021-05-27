5 Reasons Gaming’s Past Is Also Its Future

I love games, old and new. I even appreciate the bad ones, because someone took their time and created something for people to play. We live in an age where games are looking better and better, where the biggest developers are cramming as many pixels or colours onto the screen. Which is, frankly, amazing. But as I’m getting older (and more cynical), it feels like some of what made gaming great in the early days has been left by the wayside. Here is a list of reasons the games industry needs to appreciate its past.