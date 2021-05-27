Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What’s Brewing Between Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri?

samachar-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma is making headlines for his growing bond with Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Rumours have it that the two have developed a fondness for each other. According to reports, Karnesh met the 26-year-old actress on the sets of his home production Bulbul. Dimri played the title role in the movie. Karnesh, who was the producer of the film, was very active on the sets throughout. Common friends of the two are aware of their liking for each other. Neither Dimri nor Karnesh has reacted to the rumours.

samachar-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ekta Kapoor
Person
Anushka Sharma
Person
Ranbir Kapoor
Person
Karan Johar
Person
Shreyas Talpade
Person
Parineeti Chopra
Person
Irrfan Khan
Person
Ishaan Khatter
Person
Bobby Deol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bollywood#Bulbbul#Instagram Stories#Clean Slate Filmz#Dehradun#Actress#Producer#Rumours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldnewsbrig.com

Mother’s Day 2021: Anushka Sharma, Nataša Stanković, Gigi Hadid – New Mommies Who Will Celebrate the Special Day for the First Time!

The second wave of coronavirus is sparing none. While we thought that we defeated the deadly bug last year… but it mutated and here it is once again creating mayhem in India. The virus entered the world at the start of 2020 and ruined many families. However, amid the chaos, we also saw some good news’ wherein many fams were blessed with babies, which added joy in the testing times. We even saw many celebs getting preggers and giving birth to tiny tots. And as May 9 is celebrated as Mother’s day around the globe, let’s take a look at the new mommies from showbiz. Mother’s Day Special: 11 On-Screen Mothers Of Bollywood That Define Maa In Cinema.
Celebritiescrickettimes.com

Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are school time friends; throwback pics go viral

There is no doubt that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain MS Dhoni share a very special bonding. Their friendship was seen in the field when the duo played together. After Dhoni handed over the leadership responsibility to Delhi-lad, there was never a moment that gave an impression that the two had any sort of ego issues, which is considered normal among superstars of any sport.
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Anushka Sharma crashes Virat Kohli’s AMA Session to ask about her headphones; his reply will win your heart

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli are often seen giving out major couple goals. They continue to charm fans with their doting camaraderie. The duo is one of the Internet’s most favourite couple and never cease to impress their fans with their chemistry. Virat recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram, and responded to his fans’ questions. The final question and the sweetest question he answered was by lady love Anushka Sharma. She crashed his AMA session to ask him an important question!
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Anushka Sharma and Vamika Accompany Virat Kohli to England for WTC Final, See Pics

Anushka Sharma, who is currently on a break from films, has accompanied her husband, cricket star Virat Kohli and Team India to England for World Test Championship (WTC). The actress was clicked at the airport. She was carrying her baby daughter Vamika in a chest baby carrier. The actress often gets photographed with her daughter whenever she accompanies her husband on his cricket tours.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Paatal Lok Turns One: Jaideep Ahlawat Shares Day 1 Pic From Sets of Anushka Sharma’s Series, Thanks the Entire Team of the Show

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat went down memory lane as he shared a picture from the first day as Hathiram from the popular web-series Paatal Lok. He says he was in self doubt and confidence at the same time. Jaideep posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday night, where he is seen Hathiram’s character dressed in a police officer’s uniform. The actor is seen standing in front of a mirror as he gets pictured. Paatal Lok Actor Abhishek Banerjee Pledges to Donate to COVID-19 Relief and Healthcare on His Birthday.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Indian celebrity power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli launch new Covid-19 relief fund

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have started a crisis fund in partnership with Ketto to raise money for Covid-19 relief in India.The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the initiative. She wrote: “As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering.”“So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving...
Celebritiesasumetech.com

Amitabh Bachchan Is Still Wondering How 52 Years In Bollywood Went By!

Amitabh Bachchan has reminisced about his journey in filmdom on social media. Looking back at his over five-decade career, he said that he still wonders how it all went by. The thespian shared a collage of his looks in highlights films on Instagram in the early hours of Monday. The films featured in the collage include his debut film Saat Hindustani, which released in 1969, along with Deewaar, Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Coolie, Khuda Gawah, Sooryavansham, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Paa, Sarkar and Gulabo Sitabo.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Fantasy Film is Getting Delayed Due to These 5 Surprises! (LatestLY Exclusive)

Director Ayaan Mukherji Brahmastra has piqued cinemagoers’ curiosity. After all, the mega project will be mounted on a scale never attempted before and the fantasy film has this stellar star cast primarily led by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. We have been hearing about this film in progress for close to four years now. The social media pages are abuzz with the latest on the film even the lead actors have been posting about their reading sessions to the narration bits on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Malaika Arora talks about her COVID recovery journey

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in September 2020, in a new social media post on Monday, opened up and spoke at length about her recovery experience from the deadly virus, saying it was "not easy". The 47-year-old star took to...
Celebritieslehren.com

Ankita Marks 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta Through Insta Post

Budding bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande became a household name with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta and today marks 12 successful years of the iconic and hit indian serial. Making it more special, Ankita marks 12 years of Pavitra Rishta through insta post. Fans can never forget the timeless love...
Celebritiessamachar-news.com

Pavitra Rishta turns 12: Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans get nostalgic, Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor pen heartfelt posts

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut television show ‘Pavitra Rishta’ completed 12 years on Tuesday. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav (Sushant) and Archana (Ankita Lokhande), a married couple. Recalling shooting for the project, actor Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram account and shared a clip featuring her and Sushant. The two became a household favourite with their stint on the Hindi drama. In fact, not only in reel life, the two fell head over heels in love with each other in real life, too, while shooting for the show. However, they parted ways after being in a relationship for nearly six years.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Pavitra Rishta' clocks 12 yrs

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's debut television show 'Pavitra Rishta' completed 12 years on Tuesday. Recalling shooting for the project, actor Ankita Lokhande, who was paired opposite Sushant in the show, took to her Instagram account and shared a clip featuring her and Sushant.
Public Healthcrickettimes.com

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma raise INR 11 crore in less than a week for fighting COVID-19 in India

India captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma had come forward last Friday (May 7) to announce a fundraising project to help the country fight the second wave of the deadly COVID-19. The couple had posted a 46-second video on their social media handles urging their millions of followers to donate generously. The duo donated Rs.2 Crore for the fund-raiser on Ketto.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Karni Sena demands change in title of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithiviraj’

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which had organised protests over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” citing distortion of facts, has focused its attention on the upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer “Prithviraj” and is demanding that the title be changed. The organisation, a fringe group that takes up issues related to the Rajput community, wants that the title of the Yash Raj Films historical drama should reflect that the greatness of the last Hindu emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.
Moviessamachar-news.com

Aanand L Rai’s team on reports of Kartik Aaryan’s exit from their film: Baseless rumours

There has been a buzz of Kartik Aaryan being dropped from filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming production venture. On Monday, many reports suggesting the same had surfaced the internet. However, putting an end to these speculations, the production banner Colour Yellow Productions in a statement said the team is still in talks with the actor for a movie project. Kartik has lately been in the news for his exit from Karan Johar-produced “Dostana 2” and is reportedly no longer a part of Shah Rukh Khan‘s upcoming home production, titled “Freddie”.
Movieslehren.com

Teaser Of Vidya Balan’s Next – Sherni!

After the captivating announcement last week, the Teaser of Vidya Balan’s next – Sherni was dropped today. As fans are waiting to see Vidya’s performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected. After collaborating on various successful ventures over...