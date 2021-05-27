What’s Brewing Between Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri?
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Sharma is making headlines for his growing bond with Bulbbul actress Tripti Dimri. Rumours have it that the two have developed a fondness for each other. According to reports, Karnesh met the 26-year-old actress on the sets of his home production Bulbul. Dimri played the title role in the movie. Karnesh, who was the producer of the film, was very active on the sets throughout. Common friends of the two are aware of their liking for each other. Neither Dimri nor Karnesh has reacted to the rumours.samachar-news.com