What’s Brewing Between Anushka Sharma’s Brother Karnesh Sharma and Tripti Dimri?

The second wave of coronavirus is sparing none. While we thought that we defeated the deadly bug last year… but it mutated and here it is once again creating mayhem in India. The virus entered the world at the start of 2020 and ruined many families. However, amid the chaos, we also saw some good news’ wherein many fams were blessed with babies, which added joy in the testing times. We even saw many celebs getting preggers and giving birth to tiny tots. And as May 9 is celebrated as Mother’s day around the globe, let’s take a look at the new mommies from showbiz. Mother’s Day Special: 11 On-Screen Mothers Of Bollywood That Define Maa In Cinema.