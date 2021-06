Once again, it was with great disappointment but not surprise that I received the news that after 8 June Portugal will no longer be a “green” destination for UK travellers, roughly three weeks after being designated as such, but instead an “amber” one. I say I was not surprised because on the eve of that disappointing news I heard Prime Minister Boris Johnson vividly and emphatically stating that his government would not hesitate to downgrade “green countries” to “amber” status. For me, those words undoubtedly had Portugal in mind as an inevitable target. I should reiterate that the UK, as an independent and sovereign State, is free to impose any measures it chooses relating to the movement of people to and from third countries. I cannot, obviously, oppose those measures. However, fortunately, in a free and democratic country like the UK I can respectfully disagree with the fundamentals of such decisions.