Cryptic is looking into the Star Trek Online House United bug that ate everyone’s character slots
Star Trek Online’s House United update earlier this week has apparently introduced a couple of major issues that have PC left players pretty frustrated. The most pressing bug appears to be the unintentional elimination of a character slot, both from free-to-play and lifetime accounts. It doesn’t sound as if anyone lost any actual characters, but if you deleted a toon and tried to roll a new one on patch day, well, you don’t have that slot to reuse. Cryptic said during a stream that it’s “aware” of the bug and “looking into it.”massivelyop.com