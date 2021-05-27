Cancel
Video Games

Cryptic is looking into the Star Trek Online House United bug that ate everyone’s character slots

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek Online’s House United update earlier this week has apparently introduced a couple of major issues that have PC left players pretty frustrated. The most pressing bug appears to be the unintentional elimination of a character slot, both from free-to-play and lifetime accounts. It doesn’t sound as if anyone lost any actual characters, but if you deleted a toon and tried to roll a new one on patch day, well, you don’t have that slot to reuse. Cryptic said during a stream that it’s “aware” of the bug and “looking into it.”

