This week, we discuss Mark Parsons' decision to leave the Portland Thorns at the end of the 2021 season to take over the head coaching position for the Netherland's women's national team. Shelly Kerr, who resigned as Scotland's women's national team head coach late last year, has taken a technical position with the English FA. Casey Stoney's recent departure as head coach of Manchester United has people wondering if she is headed to the NWSL for next season, while former English international forward Eniola Aluko has taken an administrative role with Angel City FC in Los Angeles. We also review Robert O'Connor's excellent new book about Eastern European Football: Blood and Circuses: Football and the Fight for Europe's Rebel Republics.