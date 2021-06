Sognefjord is the largest and deepest fjord in Norway. Along that fjord lies the District of Sogn and the municipality of Sogndal. This was the sight of the battle of Fimreite in 1184 and is known to have it’s own dialect of Norwegian. It also has it’s own genre of metal….Sognametal. Obviously, the most well known artist from this area is the late Terje “Valfar” Bakken. Valfar created Sognametal with his project Windir and his brand of folk inspired black metal. Valfar may have been the first to include the accordion as a metal instrument. While Valfar was creating history with his project, five of his friends decided to also help create this sound that was fresh and new with their band Ulcus Molle….later to be shortened to Ulcus and releasing an incredible and underrated album, CHERISH THE OBSCURE.