The Nonalcoholic Spirits Brand That Wants to Enhance Your Mental Health

By Micki Wagner
worth.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a year that had alcohol sales skyrocketing and mental health issues running rampant, Optimist Drinks is meeting society at the right time. The brand creates craft nonalcoholic spirits that mirror classic alcohols, such Bright, their take on a citrusy vodka, Fresh, inspired by gin, and Smokey, which is similar in flavor to tequila. With these drinks, the company’s greater mission is to help people better their mental well-being through social connection.

