Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pond Technologies Continues Growth as Pond Naturals Receives White Label Order from U.S. Client

albuquerqueexpress.com
 28 days ago

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the 'Corporation' or 'Pond') (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pond Naturals, has received a white label order for 5,000 bottles of Astaxanthin from a U.S. client.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Label#U S#Nutrition#Natural Products#U S Client#Corporation#Astaxanthin#Regenurex#Pond Narural#Cpg#Chlorella Spirulina#Forward Looking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthLas Vegas Herald

Naturally Healthy Foods Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | General Mills, Nestle, Danone

The Latest released survey report on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Naturally Healthy Foods Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, COVID-19 Outbreak- Naturally Healthy Foods manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Dean Foods, Hormel Foods, Kraft Heinz, Fifty 50 Foods, General Mills, Arla Foods, Eden Foods, The Coco-Cola, Nestle, Danone, The Hain Celestial, Chiquita Brands, Worthington Foods, Mead Johnson Nutrition & Unilever.
Businessrubbernews.com

SBP Holdings acquires Kenco Hydraulics

DALLAS—Kenco Hydraulics and its subsidiaries now are part of SBP Holdings, increasing SBP's North American footprint to about 100 locations and more than 1,300 employees. According to SBP, the acquisition places Kenco under the fluid power and automation segment of SBP, known as Dakota Fluid Power. Dakota represents one of three verticals for SBP Holdings, along with industrial rubber vertical Singer Equities, based in Houston, and a rigging and rental vertical, Bishop Lifting Products.
Marketserxnews.com

Global Wireless Gas Detection Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry Value Chain Study Report | Top Brands: Agilent Technologies, Thales Group, TE Connectivity, Danaher Corporation, Ball Aerospace And Technologies, Honeywell Internationa, etc.

Detailed study and analysis of the Global Wireless Gas Detection Market highlights new trends in the Wireless Gas Detection industry and provides companies with trading insights. This study helps manufacturers, suppliers and investors, CEOs to identify opportunities and business optimization strategies to improve their value in the global Wireless Gas Detection market. Provides important information for well-known companies that are one of the top performing companies. The report provides comprehensive coverage of existing and potential markets as well as an assessment of competitiveness in changing market scenarios.
Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Sale of Pembina Petroleum and Natural Gas Assets

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the 'Corporation' or 'Pond') (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce it completed a transaction with Grizzly Resources Ltd. ('Grizzly') on June 16, 2021 to sell all of its petroleum and natural gas assets in the Pembina Area, Alberta (the 'Assets') (the 'Divestiture').
Businessdrugstorenews.com

ECRM launches RangeMe across the pond

One of the first companies in the United Kingdom to partner with RangeMe is LloydsPharmacy, whose buyers are using the platform for product discovery. Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe is broadening its horizons. The ECRM company is opening up its platform to buyers in the United Kingdom, bringing the more than 750,000 products and 200,000 suppliers to a new audience.
Agriculturegetnews.info

Food Processing Seals Market Propelled By Increased Production Of Processed And Packaged Food Items Across The Globe | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””. According to a new report published by Grand View Research, Increasing use of the product to avoid food contamination and leakage is anticipated to promote the expansion of the industry. In addition, rising demand for packaged foods and beverages is likely to benefit market growth.
Industrybostonnews.net

Latest Innovation in Global Bulk Food Ingredients Market

According to the new market research report "Bulk Food Ingredients Market by Primary Processed Type, Secondary Processed Type, Application (Food, Beverages), Distribution Channel (Direct From Manufacturers, Distributors), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bulk Food Ingredients Market is projected to reach USD 1,008.1 billion by 2026, from USD 808.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
Environmentgetnews.info

Environmental Technology Market Size to Grow $690.3 Billion by 2026

The global environmental technology market is estimated at USD 552.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 690.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. According to the new market research report “Environmental Technology Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Technological Solutions (Waste Valorization, Greentech, Nuclear Energy, Bioremediation), Application, Vertical (Municipal, Industrial), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Environmental Technology Market is estimated at USD 552.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 690.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in demand from different verticals and a stringent government regulation is one of the major factors contributing to the high growth of this market.
TechnologyStreetInsider.com

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Awarded $3.8 Million U.S. Department of Defense Order for Handheld Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Receiver Devices and Accessories

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vislink (NASDAQ: VISL) ("the Company"), a global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announced today that it received an order valued in excess of $3.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for the supply of handheld intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) receiver devices and accessories. This represents yet another order by U.S armed forces for these ruggedize and lightweight receivers which are designed to display the high-resolution, real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial platforms.
Economythedallasnews.net

Cocoa Products Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Nestle, Olam, Dandelion Chocolate

The Latest released survey report on Global Cocoa Products Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Cocoa Products manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of ADM,Cargill,Bunge,Barry Callebaut,Plot Ghana,Dutch Cocoa,Cocoa Processing Company Limited,Indcresa,Blommer,JB Foods Limited,United Cocoa Processor Inc,Cemoi,Euromar Commodities GmbH,Nestle,Olam,Dandelion Chocolate,Fuji Oil,Guittard Chocolate,Mondelez,Puratos .
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Petroleum Resin Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled Petroleum Resin Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the Petroleum Resin Market. The Petroleum Resin Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2030. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financial, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Petroleum Resin Market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Radiation Sterilization Equipment Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Sakura SI Co. Ltd., 3M Company (USA), Andersen Products Inc. (USA)

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Radiation Sterilization Equipment Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Radiation Sterilization Equipment Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Radiation Sterilization Equipment processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Industryreportsgo.com

Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

A Research study on Natural Gas Storage Technologies Market analyzes and offers ideas of exhaustive research on ancient and recent Natural Gas Storage Technologies market size. Along with the estimated future possibilities of the market and emerging trends in the Natural Gas Storage Technologies market. The report on Natural Gas...
Marketsgetnews.info

Wood Coating Additives Market Size Forecast to Reach $870 Million by 2026

Increasing Government Initiative Bolstering the Growth of Building and Infrastructure Industry in Various Regions Is the Driving the Growth of Wood Coating Additives Market. Wood Coating Additives Market size is forecast to reach $870 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026 forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of wood coating additives such as nanofibrillated cellulose in various applications to protect the wood from bacteria, and other harmful organisms, and artificial weathering. In addition, coating additives enhance the appearance and longevity of coated surfaces, while increasing the substrate wetting, mar and gloss retention, intumescent retardant, chemical, UV, and corrosion resistance. The rapid growth of the infrastructure industry has increased the demand for wood coating additives; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing food packaging industry is also expected to drive the wood coating additives industry substantially during the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Baking Powder Market Pestel Analysis, Trends, Growth, Restraints And Opportunities

Global Baking Powder Market research and analysis report 2021 focus on rising market drift to assist businesses to find market opportunities and develop effective ways to optimize their market positions. The report contains complete coverage, intensive analysis, and actionable Global Baking Powder market insights to spot opportunities in existing and potential markets. Baking Powder Report can be used by both established as well as new entrants to live competitive positions in dynamic market situations.
Scienceumich.edu

New protein engineering method could accelerate the discovery of COVID-19 therapeutics

Discovering and engineering nanobodies with properties suitable for treating human diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 is a time-consuming, laborious process. To that end, University of Michigan researchers found a simple method for identifying nanobodies with drug-like properties suitable for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections. They demonstrated the approach by generating nanobodies that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus more potently than an antibody isolated from an infected patient and a nanobody isolated from an immunized animal.
Agriculturecoleofduty.com

Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market Challenges and Opportunities 2020-2025

The Latest Research Report on “Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Market size | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Regional Outlook, Market Demand, Latest Trends, Animal Feed Probiotic Bacteria Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Company Profiles, Growth Forecasts – 2025.” Analyzes current market size and upcoming 5 years growth of this industry.
Aerospace & Defensebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Aerospace Aviation Fuels Market Research Growth Showed in Chemicals and Materials Industry 2021 | Top Leading Players – Exxon Mobil Corporation, Air BP, Royal Dutch Shell

The global Aerospace Aviation Fuels Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Aerospace Aviation Fuels Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Aerospace Aviation Fuels Manufacturers. Aerospace Aviation Fuels Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Aerospace Aviation Fuels industry.