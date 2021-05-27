Pond Technologies Continues Growth as Pond Naturals Receives White Label Order from U.S. Client
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the 'Corporation' or 'Pond') (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pond Naturals, has received a white label order for 5,000 bottles of Astaxanthin from a U.S. client.