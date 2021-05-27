Pond Technologies Continues Growth as Pond Naturals Receives White Label Order from U.S. Client

Increasing Government Initiative Bolstering the Growth of Building and Infrastructure Industry in Various Regions Is the Driving the Growth of Wood Coating Additives Market. Wood Coating Additives Market size is forecast to reach $870 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2021-2026 forecast period, owing to the increasing usage of wood coating additives such as nanofibrillated cellulose in various applications to protect the wood from bacteria, and other harmful organisms, and artificial weathering. In addition, coating additives enhance the appearance and longevity of coated surfaces, while increasing the substrate wetting, mar and gloss retention, intumescent retardant, chemical, UV, and corrosion resistance. The rapid growth of the infrastructure industry has increased the demand for wood coating additives; thereby, fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the flourishing food packaging industry is also expected to drive the wood coating additives industry substantially during the forecast period.