Teacher Of The Day: Whitney Tramell

Editor’s Note: Every Tuesday, Abby Freireich and Brian Platzer take questions from readers about their kids’ education. Have one? Email them at homeroom@theatlantic.com. Parent-teacher-conference day is coming up, and I’m dreading it. To be fair, I dread it every year. I feel like it’s my annual performance review, but with my son. And this year it’s over Zoom, which will make it even worse because I won’t be able to read the teacher’s body language as easily. My son is in fifth grade. He’s a good kid and an average or maybe above-average student, and I get so upset when I hear negative things about him, because I feel that I’m being judged. I also find it pointless when teachers talk about the curriculum. By the third or fourth quarter of the year, I know it already or don’t care. Do you, as teachers, have advice on how to make the most of these conferences—or at least make them less terrible?