With cities livening up and allowing people back out and about, you might be in search of restaurants open late in Los Angeles for a late night bite. Whether you’re just getting off from a dreadful 10 hour shift or picking up a friend from an after hours flight at LAX, there are some great eateries to satisfy your late night cravings scattered throughout the city. You can find everything from authentic Pad Thai topped with all your favorite fixins’ to hidden treasured taco trucks nestled in between LA’s towering superstructures. All you need is some cash and some good recommendations, of course. Check out our roundup of the best restaurants open late in Los Angeles for your next nighttime nosh.