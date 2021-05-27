Spar to invest £125m in business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Power Capital Corp. (NEO: MOVE)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: MOTNF) ("Clean Power" or the "Company" or "MOVE"). Clean Power is pleased to announce that effective June 1, 2021, the Company will transition to a single purpose company from an investment issuer, redeploying its assets and resources to be a single purpose hydrogen technology company. In connection with becoming a single-purpose company, Clean Power will reorganize its operating assets, non-hydrogen investments and other resources to focus on the design, build, installation and operation of hydrogen dispensing units for hydrogen-fueled vehicles. A material change report in connection with the transition will be filed by the Company forthwith. Financial results will be reported on a consolidated basis commencing June 1, 2021.