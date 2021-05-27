AbRam sports Spider-Man suit in Ananya Panday’s birthday post
Shah Rukh Khan‘s lil one AbRam turns a year older today. The toddler is SRK and Gauri Khan’s youngest son and is immensely popular among the ladies just like his father. People love his cute antics and he’s super adorable when he poses with his family on public outings. On AbRam’s special day, actress Ananya Panday, who shares a close bond with the toddler’s elder sister Suhana Khan took to social media to share an adorable post for the birthday boy.samachar-news.com