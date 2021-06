Doge-based meme coins have been all the rage, with a number of dog-based competitors emerging in recent weeks following the success of Dogecoin. This includes deflationary tokens like Hoge, more direct rivals like Shiba Inu and Akita Inu, and now Sanshu Inu (SANSHU). Its price has already risen more than 40 percent over the past 24 hours, and some believe the token could hit one cent by the end of 2021.