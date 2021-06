——— The Nashville-based New Legacy Project will be live in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Clarkston Wesleyan Church, 1100 Elm St. Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor. They were recently honored with nomination for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the Year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville. There is no cost to attend this nondenominational concert and it is recommend that attendees arrive early for best seating. All required social distancing practices will be observed.