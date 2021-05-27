KULR Technology Group Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Risk Minimization of Fires and Explosions in Lithium-Ion Battery Packs
Issuance of United States Patent Number 11018397 Further Bolsters Intellectual Patent Portfolio. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the 'Company' or 'KULR'), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced today the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded it a patent on its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS) - a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. This is the third patent the Company has been granted on its TRS technology.