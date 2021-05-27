Cancel
Michigan State

New HealthCare.gov Signups Increase in Michigan, Nationwide After Newly Expanded Tax Credits Take Effect

michigan.gov
 14 days ago

New HealthCare.gov Signups Increase in Michigan, Nationwide After Newly Expanded Tax Credits Take Effect. Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, halll17@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance. (LANSING, MICH) Taking advantage of new subsidies to make health insurance more affordable, nearly 22,000 Michiganders and 940,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance on...

www.michigan.gov
Michigan StatePosted by
Bend With Tasha

Is Michigan Required to Wear a Mask?

(Photo By Kastasha Harris/Pexels) Just a few days ago we received information that people that reside in Michigan no longer have to wear masks. This announcement has raised a lot of questions in the state of Michigan regarding what places, vaccinated and not vaccinated.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,230 cases, 20 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,230 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 869,854 and deaths to 18,627 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Michigan Statewlen.com

Rep. Kahle Reacts to Changes to Michigan Mask Mandates

Adrian, MI – State Representative Bronna Kahle reacted to the announcement of the lifting of most mask mandates in the State of Michigan. Kahle talked to WLEN News about the change of course from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for...
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Michigan reports continued drops in key COVID-19 statistics

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan’s three key COVID-19 statistics all have declined to levels from before the March and April surge. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,289 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 2,230 cases combined for Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s total of new cases ties the lowest single-day increase since March 6.
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan Statewkar.org

Michigan Hospital 'Cautiously Optimistic' About New Mask Rules

On the one hand, surgical masks are just medical supplies. Non-pharmaceutical interventions are what epidemiologists call them. On the other hand, over the past year, they became much more than that - a symbol of how far life is from normal. So the CDC's new guidance that vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most settings has been greeted as a major pandemic milestone. President Biden called it a great day for the country.
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan reports 2,230 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths over 2 days

The Michigan health department has confirmed 2,230 new coronavirus cases since Saturday, averaging 1,115 cases per day and bringing the state to 876,854 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Another 20 COVID-19 deaths have also been reported since Saturday, an average of 10 deaths per day. This increases...
Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

Michigan reports 2,230 new coronavirus cases, 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17

Michigan reported two-day totals of 2,230 new coronavirus cases and 160 new deaths for Sunday and Monday, May 16-17. The state is averaging 1,644 new cases and 55 new deaths per day over the last week, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. That’s the lowest seven-day case average since March 13 and the lowest seven-day death average since April 17.
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Amazon Adding About 3,200 Michigan Jobs

We've all heard some of our friends or family members professing that they don't shop on Amazon because it competes with brick and mortar businesses and takes jobs from local people. You may even read some such criticisms in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. But make no mistake, Amazon fulfillment centers do employ Michiganders and the retail giant is currently hiring.
Michigan StatePosted by
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Click It or Ticket Campaign Starts This Week

The fact that grown adults still have to be told to wear their seatbelt just blows me away. Yet, here we are again with the Click it or Ticket campaign fromThe Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. According to WXYZ, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State...