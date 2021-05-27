New HealthCare.gov Signups Increase in Michigan, Nationwide After Newly Expanded Tax Credits Take Effect
New HealthCare.gov Signups Increase in Michigan, Nationwide After Newly Expanded Tax Credits Take Effect. Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, halll17@michigan.gov. Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance. (LANSING, MICH) Taking advantage of new subsidies to make health insurance more affordable, nearly 22,000 Michiganders and 940,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance on...www.michigan.gov