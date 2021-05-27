Watch Skins Set to Release the First-Ever Wearable Smart NFT

“The Oppo Band treads the same familiar path as many other low-cost fitness wearables, and finds it hard to stand out as a result.”. The Oppo Band is the first fitness tracker from Oppo, a company better known for its smartphones like the Find X3 Pro than wearables, although it has recently gained attention in this area with the Apple Watch-like Oppo Watch. Given that the basic fitness tracker is such an established piece of tech these days, the question becomes what can Oppo bring to the genre to make its maiden effort stand out? The answer, unfortunately, is not very much.