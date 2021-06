For someone that hasn’t had a Marvel Studios project of his see release yet, Michael Waldron finds himself at the center of a lot of the questions surrounding Phase 4. This comes from the fact that the writer-creator of “Loki” is also a credited writer on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and is said to be working on Season 2 of “Loki” already. So, naturally, when speaking to Waldron, the questions about the future of the MCU and how “Loki” might be the beginning of something major are bound to come up.