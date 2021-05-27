Cancel
Nicholasville, KY

Ellis Randall “Randy” Willoughby, 67

By The Jessamine Journal
The Jessamine Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllis Randall “Randy” Willoughby, 67, of Nicholasville passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Born May 28, 1953, he was the son of Rose Kathryn Young Willoughby of Lancaster and the late Ellis Clay Willoughby. Randy loved sports, especially UK football. He enjoyed the outdoors – fishing, hiking, gardening, and bird watching. He was a member of New Hope Fellowship in Nicholasville where he served as treasurer. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by his wife, Gleah Willoughby; sons, Steve Willoughby of Nicholasville and Brent (Thresa) Willoughby of Hazard; sisters: Kathy (Mitchell) Major of Lancaster, Rosemary (Bobby) Lee of Lancaster, and Connie (Phillip) LeMaster of Lancaster; brother, Kenny (Polly) Willoughby of Lancaster; and grandson, Austin Willoughby of Paris. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Willoughby, and sister-in-law, Cathy Willoughby. Visitation is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home, Hustonville, KY (in Moreland). Funeral service is 1 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home with Richard Stipe and Mark Tolson, officiating. Burial is in Junction City. Pallbearers are Mark Major, Brian Lee, David Willoughby, Mark Tolson, Jr., Tyler Pearson, Pete Young, and Brian Young. Guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.

www.jessaminejournal.com
