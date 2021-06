Marvin James Schkade passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021 at the age of 83 in Forney, Texas. He was born on Nov. 22, 1937 to Bernharde Herman Schkade and Alma Marie Handrick Schkade in Albany, Texas. He graduated from High School in Albany Tx. He played tennis for the University of Oklahoma and finished up his Bachelor and Masters degrees at the University of North Texas.