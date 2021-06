William Alvice Parrish of Moran, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, a week shy of his 91st birthday. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 29 at First Baptist Church in Moran with Bro. Larry Briley and Bro. John Tunnell officiating. Interment will follow in the Moran Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 28, at Morehart Mortuary of Albany.