With only two deputies on duty most of the time, Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski is happy they are able to lean on the Wisconsin State Patrol for assistance. The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is much like other local law enforcement and emergency agencies that need to rely on others for mutual aid requests. State Trooper Logan Christel has been assigned to Kewaunee County since 2018, focusing primarily on traffic-related issues. Joski says Christel’s role is important in a time where the concern for municipal budgets and the demand for their services are increasing.