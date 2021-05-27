Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Framingham, MA

DA: Framingham woman suffered ‘significant slash wound’; unclear if attack was random

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bnMl_0aDK2d6c00

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer spoke Thursday about an apparent homicide that left a 28-year-old woman dead.

The woman, identified as Jasmyn Beatty, was found dead in her Framingham apartment Tuesday morning “with obvious trauma.” DA Ryan said they are awaiting the cause and manner of death but that she was found with a “significant slash wound to the back of the neck.”

Officials said her death is being investigated as an apparent homicide but had “not yet made a determination about whether or not this is an isolated incident.”

At 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday a 911 call came in from someone who knew Beatty. The caller said the woman was dead insider her apartment on the third floor.

Police say there are no surveillance cameras at the complex property so officials are looking at the surrounding area for footage.

Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area as they interview people and continue searching for forensic evidence.

Lauren Albrigo lives with her parents right next to Beatty’s apartment.

“I was sleeping, my parents’ bedroom is like right next to her wall,” she said.

She recounts the frightening events just before 4:30 in the morning.

“We heard the metal thing on the door knocking – it’s really loud,” Albrigo said.

She said Beatty was talking with someone, and then there was a horrifying exchange.

“My parents heard some screaming – a woman screaming – she had one final scream and then nothing anymore,” Albrigo said.

Anyone who saw anything unusual early Tuesday morning in the area of 1640 Worcester Road or specifically the Halstead Apartment property complex is urged to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
35K+
Followers
49K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Framingham, MA
Government
City
Framingham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Mayor Found Dead#Forensic Evidence#Cox Media Group#Watch Boston#Framingham Police#Wound#Attack#Obvious Trauma#Worcester Road#Mass#Apartment#Footage#Dead Insider#Surveillance Cameras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Minneapolis protest: 1 dead, suspect in custody after driver strikes demonstrators

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody after a driver struck a group of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday, authorities said. According to the Star Tribune, the incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Girard Avenue and Lake Street, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the shooting of Winston Smith Jr., a Black man who was killed by a U.S. Marshals task force June 3.
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

As MA expected to hit 4 million fully vaccinated, the first of several mass vaccination sites closes

BOSTON — The state’s first mass vaccination site to open is closing. Gillette Stadium’s vaccination clinic will close its doors at the end of Monday. This comes as the state continues to lead the country in getting its population vaccinated. The governor has credited mass vaccination sites like Gillette as a reason for getting so many people vaccinated so quickly.
Florida StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

WATCH: California couple reunited with stolen dog in heartwarming video

SAN FRANCISCO — A California couple and their Yorkshire terrier are together again after the dog was stolen last week in San Francisco, authorities said. According to KGO-TV, Jacqueline Zavala Lee and Refugio Zavala, both of Stockton, were celebrating their 12th anniversary in San Francisco on Thursday night and briefly left their 10-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Leo, in their parked car.
Framingham, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Woman in her 20s killed after car goes off Route 9 in Framingham, crashes into brick sign

A woman in her 20s was killed over the weekend after the car she was driving went off Route 9 in Framingham and crashed into a brick sign, according to news outlet. The crash was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. at the Metro Credit Union at 1124 Worcester Road. The car went off the road before crashing into the brick base of a sign for the bank, Deputy Chief Kurt O’Rourke of the Framingham Fire Department told The Boston Globe.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.