DA: Framingham woman suffered ‘significant slash wound’; unclear if attack was random

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer spoke Thursday about an apparent homicide that left a 28-year-old woman dead.

The woman, identified as Jasmyn Beatty, was found dead in her Framingham apartment Tuesday morning “with obvious trauma.” DA Ryan said they are awaiting the cause and manner of death but that she was found with a “significant slash wound to the back of the neck.”

Officials said her death is being investigated as an apparent homicide but had “not yet made a determination about whether or not this is an isolated incident.”

At 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday a 911 call came in from someone who knew Beatty. The caller said the woman was dead insider her apartment on the third floor.

Police say there are no surveillance cameras at the complex property so officials are looking at the surrounding area for footage.

Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area as they interview people and continue searching for forensic evidence.

Lauren Albrigo lives with her parents right next to Beatty’s apartment.

“I was sleeping, my parents’ bedroom is like right next to her wall,” she said.

She recounts the frightening events just before 4:30 in the morning.

“We heard the metal thing on the door knocking – it’s really loud,” Albrigo said.

She said Beatty was talking with someone, and then there was a horrifying exchange.

“My parents heard some screaming – a woman screaming – she had one final scream and then nothing anymore,” Albrigo said.

Anyone who saw anything unusual early Tuesday morning in the area of 1640 Worcester Road or specifically the Halstead Apartment property complex is urged to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5911 or 508-872-1212.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

