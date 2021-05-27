CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations and thank customers

Mask requirements are continuing to ease across New York State for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, some are questioning the policy while COVID infections remain prevalent. "About 95 million Americans are fully immunized (against COVID-19) right now. About 9,200 cases of breakthrough infection have been reported.," said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, Senior Associate Dean for Health Policy at UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. That puts the infection rate for those vaccinated at .01 percent. "That's really important and should reassure us that if we get vaccinated, we should be good to go."