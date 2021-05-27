Cancel
Nokesville, VA

Manassas man, 22, killed in Nokesville crash

Inside Nova
 18 days ago

A 22-year-old Nokesville man was killed and a teenager injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Bristow Road in Nokesville. Police say a 2005 Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Bristow Road about 7:35 p.m. when the car crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling the opposite direction.

