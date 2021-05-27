Critical race theory is a lens. Here are 11 ways looking through it might refine your understanding of history

“Finally, be strong in the Lord, relying on his mighty strength. Put on the whole armor of God.” Ephesians 6:10a. Recently, I spoke on behalf of a man of African descent at his parole board hearing. He had been incarcerated for more than 41 years. As a juvenile, he was arrested and sent to prison. His resilience and self-determination over the ensuing years were evident in his accomplishments, despite incarceration. We hoped that this would lead to his return to his family. The parole board decided to release him to a halfway house. While his return was welcomed news, he and I both knew that he would still face many of the same historic inequities that contributed to his sentencing more than 41 years ago.