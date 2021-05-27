Cancel
Nutrition

Plant-based food can reduce heart disease risk by 10% research shows

By Benedette Cuffari, M.Sc., Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent study published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers from the Harbin Medical University in China found that substituting an animal protein for dinner with a plant protein could reduce the risk of certain cardiovascular diseases by 10%. Plant-Based Food. Image Credit: Kert/Shutterstock.com. The relationship...

www.news-medical.net
