Plant-based food can reduce heart disease risk by 10% research shows

Most of us know that the best way to keep your heart in good working order is to eat healthy, stay active, and to limit (or better yet, cut out) alcohol, smoking, and stress. Of course, that's all easier said than done. Especially after the year we've just had, it can be little difficult to stick to those guidelines at times. But even if you can't do it all, a new study suggests that eating healthy at dinner time in particular, rather than during any other meal of the day, can reduce your risk of heart disease. Read on to find out exactly what you should be putting on your plate tonight, according to scientists.