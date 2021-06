It's iconic when it comes to the Boise skyline--the Boise Depot. The tall white tower and rustic building sits atop a hill that overlooks our downtown Boise streets. For many, it may have been where you had a high school dance or a school field trip. For even more, it may have been where you arrived or departed the city. Yes, up until the late 90's the Boise Depot was ACTUALLY just that: a functioning train depot.