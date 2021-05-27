Average Southland Gasoline Prices Rise Slightly

(Los Angeles, CA) — Southern California’s gas prices continue to go up. The Auto Club says Los Angeles County drivers are currently paying an average of four-dollars 25 cents for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline. That’s a penny higher than last week’s average and eight cents more than last month’s price at the pump. It’s also an increase of a dollar-23 over last year’s average in L.A. County. Triple “A” says Orange County drivers are currently paying four-dollars 20 cents for a gallon of self-serve regular. That’s one cent more than last week’s price and eight cents higher than last month’s average in OC. The price hikes from 2020 stem from decreases during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic — when demand for gasoline dropped due to stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.