Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Average Southland Gasoline Prices Rise Slightly

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 18 days ago

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose three-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.197, one day after increasing a half-cent. The average price has risen 31 of the past 34 days, increasing 17.1 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

mynewsla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#Price Increases#Risen#Free Daily Newsletters#Southland#Back To Back Increases#Rose#Three Tenths#Figures#Six Tenths#Stay At Home Orders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Traffictransylvaniatimes.com

Gas Prices Fall Slightly

North Carolina gas prices have fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Gas prices in North Carolina are 20.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.05 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Gas prices dip slightly across state

SUNBURY — Pennsylvania gas prices fell 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging and now average $3.15 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 14.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 91.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficOdessa American

Oil prices continue to rise

The rig count in the Permian Basin was down one this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 232 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 141 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is down one from last week...
Lexington, KYWTVQ

Gas prices in region dip slightly, demand continues to rise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices have fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.94/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations in Lexington. Gas prices in Lexington are 7.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.2 cents per gallon...
Trafficwuzr.com

Gasoline Prices Expected to Stay High This Summer

Area gas prices are floating around three dollars a gallon– but no relief is expected, at least in the summer months. Gasbuddy-dot-com’s Patrick DeHaan says a combination of high gasoline demand and recovering gasoline production led to the increase. DeHaan also expects record gas demand this summer, as domestic travel booms but international travel is still affected. He also doesn’t expect much– if any– price backsliding this summer.
Virginia Stateyourgv.com

Gas prices throughout Virginia take slight dip

Virginia gas prices have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.94 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Gas prices in Virginia are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.13 a gallon higher than a year ago.
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices on the rise

Tennessee gas prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 18.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.10/g higher than a year ago. According to...
Ulster County, NYDaily Freeman

Gasoline prices hold mainly above $3 per gallon

Average gasoline prices in the Mid-Hudson Valley are largely above $3 per gallon, in line with the state and national averages, and there's no easing in sight, according to GasBuddy.com. Local averages Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy, were $2.98 per gallon in Ulster County, unchanged from a week earlier; $3.06...
TrafficCleveland News - Fox 8

Gas prices continue to rise: Average price raises 2 cents per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents to $3.13 per gallon over the past three weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says crude oil prices rose more during the same period but these hikes weren’t passed on to gasoline consumers.
Los Angeles County, CAKABC

AAA: Angelenos paying $4.25 for gasoline. Who says there is no inflation?

(Los Angeles, CA) — Southern California’s gas prices continue to go up. The Auto Club says Los Angeles County drivers are currently paying an average of four-dollars 25 cents for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline. That’s a penny higher than last week’s average and eight cents more than last month’s price at the pump. It’s also an increase of a dollar-23 over last year’s average in L.A. County. Triple “A” says Orange County drivers are currently paying four-dollars 20 cents for a gallon of self-serve regular. That’s one cent more than last week’s price and eight cents higher than last month’s average in OC. The price hikes from 2020 stem from decreases during the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic — when demand for gasoline dropped due to stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Gasoline prices in Alabama remain steady for now

Prices at the gas pumps remain steady in Alabama, for now. The AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report showed the average price for regular unleaded in the state today is $2.82 a gallon. That's just about the same it was last week. Compared to gas prices last year at this time,...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures fail to extend their recent rise, with gasoline prices leading the losses

Oil futures finished with a slight loss on Wednesday, with U.S. prices failing to hold above the $70 mark they closed at a day earlier. Prices declined despite the Energy Information Administration reporting a 5.2 million decline in last week's crude inventories, and even as the prospects of Iranian supplies returning to market "evaporated" after U.S. officials said some sanctions against the country were unlikely to be lifted, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. Gasoline futures led losses among the major Nymex futures contracts as the EIA reported a 7 million-barrel weekly rise in supplies of the fuel. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $69.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after settling at $70.05 on Tuesday, the highest front-month contract finish since October 2018. July gasoline settled Wednesday at $2.20 a gallon, down 2 cents, or 0.7%.
Florida StateNews Herald

Florida gasoline prices jump by double digits

Gasoline prices in Florida jumped by double digits last week, bringing the average cost per gallon to $2.97 — the highest in 7 years. The stark increase is due to the rising price of crude oil and the continued demand for fuel supply as more people begin to travel again.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Consumer prices on Oahu rise less than U.S. average

Prices for food, housing, transportation and education have all been rising on Oahu over the last year, according to data released today, but the overall increase is less than the national average. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest report that the general cost of goods in...
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego County Average Gas Prices Keep Rising, Hover Near Multi-Year High

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.214, one day after increasing three-tenths of a cent. The average price has risen 36 of the past 41 days, increasing 17.6 cents to its highest amount since July 18, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.8 cents higher than one week ago, 10 cents more than one month ago and $1.24 greater than one year ago.
Arizona Stategcmaz.com

Gas Prices Rise In Northern Arizona, Stay The Same On Average In The State

Gas prices are stable at pumps across Arizona this week. Triple-A Arizona says prices are unchanged on average from a week ago. Spokesman Aldo Vazquez says crude oil prices are heading up, saying “last week crude oil prices rose to its highest point in two-and-a-half years, which was about 69-dollars per barrel.” He adds, “and when the price of crude oil goes up, so do gas prices.” In Flagstaff, gas us up nearly four-cents a gallon to $3.34 on average. Some stations in Flagstaff are selling gas for $3.25 and lower. In Prescott, gas prices are up three-cents a gallon on average to $3.12. Some stations there are selling gas for $2.99 and lower.