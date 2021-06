Pennsylvania State Police say no one was hurt in a crash on Route 210 on Monday. Police say that the crash happened at 3:49 PM on a portion of 210 just west of Wise Road in South Mahoining Township. At that time, David Daugherty of Reynoldsville was driving his pickup when he lost control of the vehicle. He over-corrected and steered into the oncoming travel lane, colliding with a guide rail end and driving on top of the rail until the truck came to rest. An attached trailer dismounted and spun around to the front of the vehicle.