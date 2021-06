The Lucid Air Dream Edition will be the first model to go on sale by the company. Lucid Motors has revealed that it now has 10,000 reservations for the Lucid Air, the electric car that many believe will be the Tesla Model S’s first credible rival. These numbers might not blow you away, but given that the vehicle is from a small business and the vehicle is quite expensive at over $ 70,000, going up to $ 169,900 for the Dream Edition. Lucid Motors has experienced production delays Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid and former head of the Tesla Model S project, has revealed that these issues are ending. Rawlinson revealed that she is now producing quality validation prototypes at her plant in Arizona and is on track to begin deliveries.