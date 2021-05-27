Blood sample analysis can help determine the origin of drugs

A new study from the UK found people infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 emit a distinct odor, one that can be detected by specially trained dogs. The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, was led by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in partnership with Durham University and the charity Medical Detection Dogs. In the study, researchers sought to find a "rapid, accurate, non-invasive diagnostic screen" to identify people with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. According to their results, trained dogs that could detect the virus with a sensitivity range of 82-94 percent and a specificity range of 76-92 percent — could be the solution.