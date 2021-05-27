Made in Korea: Exclusive Preview of the New Existential Sci-Fi Comic
Image Comics has just launched Made in Korea, a new science fiction series set in a world where biological children are a thing of the past. Instead, becoming a parent is as simple as placing an order, unpackaging your "Proxy," or synthetic child, and powering them on. The series aims to explore what it means to be a family in this post-biological era, as seen through the eyes of an artificial intelligence named Jesse.www.ign.com