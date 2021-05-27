Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Retraction Note: The effect of soil nutrients and moisture during ontogeny on apparent wood density of Eucalyptus grandis

By Vinicius Resende Castro, Roger Chambi-Legoas, Mario Tommasiello Filho, Paula Gabriella Surdi, José Cola Zanuncio, Antonio José Vinha Zanuncio
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Retraction of Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59559-2, published online 13 February 2020. After publication it was brought to the Editors’ attention that this article reports data that have previously been published1, specifically the data for 12, 24 and 36 months shown in Table 1, Table 2 and Figure 2. The Editors therefore consider this article to be redundant.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ontogeny#Scientific Reports#Nutrients#Reference Material#Source Material#Scientific Information#Water Availability#Florest#Filho#The Creative Commons#Eucalyptus Grandis Trees#Soil#Retraction#Application Effect#Authors#Pubmed#Reference Castro#Author Information#Publication#Piracicaba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ChemistryNature.com

Retraction Note: A compact photometer based on metal-waveguide-capillary: application to detecting glucose of nanomolar concentration

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep10476, published online 28 May 2015. The authors have retracted this article. In the study described in our article, the metal-waveguide-capillary (MWC)-based photometer was applied to two samples: the red-ink solution (RIS) and the glucose solution. However, we recently found that the detection results with the RIS cannot be reproduced. This may be due to contamination of the RIS, as the reagent bottles used for the RIS measurement were not clean. In light of this, the performance metrics and optical-path enhancement reported are incorrect, as well as the suggested mechanism of light scatter.
IndustryNature.com

Toxicity of NiO nanoparticles to soil nutrient availability and herbage N uptake from poultry manure

Recently, there is an increasing trend of using metallic nanoparticles (NPs) in agriculture due to their potential role in remediating soil pollution and improving nutrient utilization from fertilizers. However, evidence suggested that these NPs were toxic to the soil life and their associated functions, and this toxicity depended on their dose, type, and size. Here, a dose-dependent (5, 50, and 100 mg kg−1 soil) toxicity of NiO NPs on poultry manure (PM: 136 kg N ha−1) decomposition, nutrient mineralization, and herbage N uptake were studied in a standard pot experiment. The NPs doses were mixed with PM and applied in soil-filled pots where then ryegrass was sown. Results revealed that the lowest dose significantly increased microbial biomass (C and N) and respiration from PM, whereas a high dose reduced these parameters. This decrease in such parameters by the highest NPs dose resulted in 13 and 41% lower soil mineral N and plant available K from PM, respectively. Moreover, such effects resulted in 32 and 35% lower herbage shoot and root N uptakes from PM in this treatment. Both intermediate and high doses decreased herbage shoot Ni uptake from PM by 33 and 34%, respectively. However, all NPs doses did not influence soil Ni content from PM. Hence, our results indicated that high NPs dose (100 mg kg−1) was toxic to decomposition, nutrient mineralization, and herbage N uptake from PM. Therefore, such NiONPs toxicity should be considered before recommending their use in agriculture for soil remediation or optimizing nutrient use efficiency of fertilizers.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: A systems pharmacology approach to identify the autophagy‑inducing effects of Traditional Persian medicinal plants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79472-y, published online 11 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Affiliation 9 was incorrectly given as “Department of Biotechnology, Faculty of Advanced Sciences and Technology, Tehran Medical Sciences, Islamic Azad University, Tehran, Iran.”. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Biotechnology,...
Sciencearxiv.org

Marginalizable Density Models

Probability density models based on deep networks have achieved remarkable success in modeling complex high-dimensional datasets. However, unlike kernel density estimators, modern neural models do not yield marginals or conditionals in closed form, as these quantities require the evaluation of seldom tractable integrals. In this work, we present the Marginalizable Density Model Approximator (MDMA), a novel deep network architecture which provides closed form expressions for the probabilities, marginals and conditionals of any subset of the variables. The MDMA learns deep scalar representations for each individual variable and combines them via learned hierarchical tensor decompositions into a tractable yet expressive CDF, from which marginals and conditional densities are easily obtained. We illustrate the advantage of exact marginalizability in several tasks that are out of reach of previous deep network-based density estimation models, such as estimating mutual information between arbitrary subsets of variables, inferring causality by testing for conditional independence, and inference with missing data without the need for data imputation, outperforming state-of-the-art models on these tasks. The model also allows for parallelized sampling with only a logarithmic dependence of the time complexity on the number of variables.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: NanoBRET binding assay for histamine H receptor ligands using live recombinant HEK293T cells

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-70332-3, published online 06 August 2020. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in Figure S6, where thiopene was connected at the wrong position. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Saliva is more sensitive than nasopharyngeal or nasal swabs for diagnosis of asymptomatic and mild COVID-19 infection

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82787-z, published online 04 February 2021. In the original version of this Article, the competing interests statement is incomplete. The text,. “The authors declare no competing interests.”. “Yukti Choudhury, Chae Yin Cher, Zi Yi Wan, and Min Han Tan are employees of, and affiliated with, Lucence....
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Clustering of neuropsychological traits of preschoolers

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85891-2, published online 22 March 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was partially supported by a PROMEP grant (UDGPTC1217) awarded to BBN. RM-C received a M.Sc. scholarship from CONACYT. We gratefully acknowledge Dr. Mónica Rosselli and Dr....
Sciencenanowerk.com

Natural rainbow colorants microbially produced

(Nanowerk News) A research group at KAIST has engineered bacterial strains capable of producing three carotenoids and four violacein derivatives, completing the seven colors in the rainbow spectrum. The research team integrated systems metabolic engineering and membrane engineering strategies for the production of seven natural rainbow colorants in engineered Escherichia coli strains. The strategies will be also useful for the efficient production of other industrially important natural products used in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.
MathematicsNature.com

Spin polarized density functional theory calculations of the electronic structure and magnetism of the 112 type iron pnictide compound \(\hbox {EuFeAs}_2\)

Using density-functional theory, we investigate the electronic, magnetic, and hyperfine-interaction properties of the 112-type iron-pnictide compound \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\), which is isostructural to the high-temperature iron-based superconductor \({\hbox {Ca}}_{1-x}{\hbox {La}}_x{\hbox {FeAs}}_2\). We show that the band structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) is similar to that of the 112-type compounds’ family, with hole-like and electron-like bands at the Brillouin-zone center and corners, respectively. We demonstrate that the bands near the Fermi level originate mainly from the Fe atoms. The presence of a mixture of ionic and covalent bonding is predicted from the charge-density and atom-resolved density-of-states calculations. There is good agreement between the calculated hyperfine-interaction parameters with those obtained from the \(^{57}\)Fe and \(^{151}\)Eu Mössbauer measurements. The spatial distribution of atoms in \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) leads to an in-plane 2D magnetism. Moreover, ab-initio calculations predict the compound’s magnetic moment and the magnetic moments of each constituent atom. Also, the density of states profile provides insight into the relative magnitude of these moments. Electronic structure calculations and Fermi surface topology reveal various physical and chemical properties of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\). Valence electron density maps indicate the co-existence of a wide range of chemical bonds in this system, and based on structural properties, the transport characteristics are deduced and discussed. A thorough analysis of the atomic structure of \({\hbox {EuFeAs}}_2\) and its role in the bond formation is presented.
ScienceNature.com

Functional prediction of environmental variables using metabolic networks

In this manuscript, we propose a novel approach to assess relationships between environment and metabolic networks. We used a comprehensive dataset of more than 5000 prokaryotic species from which we derived the metabolic networks. We compute the scope from the reconstructed graphs, which is the set of all metabolites and reactions that can potentially be synthesized when provided with external metabolites. We show using machine learning techniques that the scope is an excellent predictor of taxonomic and environmental variables, namely growth temperature, oxygen tolerance, and habitat. In the literature, metabolites and pathways are rarely used to discriminate species. We make use of the scope underlying structure—metabolites and pathways—to construct the predictive models, giving additional information on the important metabolic pathways needed to discriminate the species, which is often absent in other metabolic network properties. For example, in the particular case of growth temperature, glutathione biosynthesis pathways are specific to species growing in cold environments, whereas tungsten metabolism is specific to species in warm environments, as was hinted in current literature. From a machine learning perspective, the scope is able to reduce the dimension of our data, and can thus be considered as an interpretable graph embedding.
CancerNature.com

Correction: Evaluation of p16 expression as a single marker to select patients with HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancers for treatment de-escalation

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer 123:1114–1122 (2020); https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0964-x, published online 6 July 2020. The article Evaluation of p16INK4a expression as a single marker to select patients with HPV-driven oropharyngeal cancers for treatment de-escalation, written by Steffen Wagner, Elena-Sophie Prigge, Nora Wuerdemann, Henrike Reder, Ayman Bushnak, Shachi Jenny Sharma, Theresa Obermueller, Magnus von Knebel Doeberitz, Thomas Dreyer, Stefan Gattenlöhner, Gregor Wolf, Jörn Pons-Kühnemann, Claus Wittekindt and Jens Peter Klussmann, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 6 July 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 28 May 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
WildlifeNASA

The Effects of Nutrient and Light on Phytoplankton Communities: Implications for Carbon Export

By Delfina Navarro-Estrada and Shannon Burns, oceanography graduate students at the University of South Florida / NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN /. In the sunlit portion of the ocean exist single-celled microscopic organisms called phytoplankton. They are called the ‘grass of the sea’ because these tiny plants and algae perform many of the same ecological functions as plants on land. As such, they provide energy to the organisms higher up in the food chain that feed on them, forming the foundation of many marine food webs. Through a process called photosynthesis, phytoplankton also remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use it to produce sugars and other organic compounds that they require to live and grow.
ScienceNature.com

Cell-to-cell proteome variability: life in a cycle

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 229 (2021) Cite this article. Increasing body of evidence, supported by single-cell transcriptomic analysis, points to the heterogeneity of single cells within same cell population. In the recent study by Mahdessian et al.1 published in Nature the authors elegantly show the cell-to-cell variability in the protein expression, its (in)dependence on the cell cycle progression and provide with the list of new cycling proteins with a potential role in tumorigenesis.
Sciencechemengonline.com

Measure density and concentration with gamma radiation

The InlineSENS (photo) density measuring system combines both a radiation source and scintillation detector in one device. Its use of low-energy gamma radiation from an Am-241 or Cm-244 source provides for strong responses to even the slightest change in product composition, with extremely low dose rates. Both isotopes used as the radiation source have very low radiation energies, which correspond approximately to the energy of X-rays. The InlineSENS offers high statistical accuracy and long-term stability by using a highly sensitive scintillation detector with patented drift compensation. The measuring system, which is made entirely of stainless steel, is permanently flanged to the pipeline and continuously measures the product density of liquids, suspensions, slurries and bulk solids. Depending on the existing pipeline, various flange and product pipe options are available, including DIN flanges, ASA flanges and threaded connections between DN 40 and 65. — Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, Bad Wildbad, Germany.
Economychemistryworld.com

Apparent plagiarism leads Elsevier to retract periodic table book

Elsevier has retracted a whole book about the periodic table after it came to light that significant portions appear to be plagiarised from Wikipedia. Published and retracted last year, The Periodic Table: Nature’s Building Blocks: An Introduction to the Naturally Occurring Elements, Their Origins and Their Uses, addresses minerals and their elements and covers the history of the periodic table.
ChemistryPhys.org

New research suggests mineral nanoparticles as ubiquitous enzyme mimetics in Earth systems

Globally, the Earth system has thousands of terragrams (Tg) (1 Tg = 1012g) of mineral nanoparticles moving around the planet each year. These mineral nanoparticles are ubiquitously distributed throughout the atmosphere, oceans, waters, soils, in and/or on most living organisms, and even within proteins such as ferritin. In natural environments, mineral nanozymes can be produced by two pathways: 'top down' and 'bottom up' processes. Specifically, the weathering or human-promoted breakdown of bulk materials can result in nanomaterials directly (a top-down process), or nanomaterials can grow from precursors through crystallization, reaction, or biological roles (a bottom-up process).
Sciencearxiv.org

A note on the modeling of the effects of experimental time in psycholinguistic experiments

R. Harald Baayen (1), Matteo Fasiolo (2), Simon Wood (3), Yu-Ying Chuang (1) ((1) Eberhard-Karls University Tuebingen (2) University of Bristol (3) University of Edinburgh) Thul et al. (2020) called attention to problems that arise when chronometric experiments implementing specific factorial designs are analysed with the generalized additive mixed model (henceforth GAMM), using factor smooths to capture trial-to-trial dependencies. From a series of simulations using sine waves representing such dependencies, Thul et al. (2020) draw the conclusion that GAMMs are inappropriate for between-subject designs. They argue that effects of experimental time can be safely ignored as noise in statistical analyses when using linear mixed models (LMM).
WildlifeNature.com

Isolation, purification and identification of biological compounds from Beauveria sp. and their evaluation as insecticidal effectiveness against Bemisia tabaci

Bemisia tabaci is one of the most notorious agricultural pests in the world. A vicious circle among insect resistance, dose increased, environment and human body impaired as the overuse of synthetic pesticides are becoming increasingly evident. Entomopathogenic Beauveria sp. is known as an effective natural enemy to control B. tabaci. Therefore, this study aimed to purify and identify the biological compounds from Beauveria sp. LY2 via extensive chromatographic techniques, NMR and MS and evaluated for their insecticidal activities against B. tabaci via contact and feeding assay. The outcome identified that one new cerebroside, cerebroside F (1), nine known compounds, cerebroside B (2), bassiatin (3), methyl 1,4-dihydro-4-oxo-2-quinolinecarboxylate (4), cerevisterol (5), 9-hydroxycerevisterol (6), 6-dehydrocerevisterol (7), (22E,24R)-ergosta-8(14),22-diene-3β,5α,6β,7α-tetrol (8), melithasterol B (9) and ergosterol peroxide (10) were isolated. Among the known compounds, methyl 1,4-dihydro-4-oxo- 2-quinolinecarboxylate (4) was isolated from natural origin for the first time. It is demonstrable from the results that compounds 3, 4 and 7 strongly featured insecticidal activities against B. tabaci, being the LC50 value as 10.59, 19.05, 26.59 μg/mL respectively in contact as well as 11.42, 5.66, 5.65 μg/mL respectively in feeding experiment. Moreover, no adverse effect on plant growth/height or phytotoxicity was observed on pepper, cucumber, tomato and cotton. The data from the current study has provided the foundation for the use of newly purified compounds against Bemisia tabaci as an alternative to synthetic chemical compounds.