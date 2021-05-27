Cancel
Chambers County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Chambers; Liberty The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River near Moss Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 12.2 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 14.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 14.1 feet. * Impact...At 15.2 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 06/30/1994. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Trinity River Moss Bluff 12.2 14.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 14.1 14.2 14.3

alerts.weather.gov
