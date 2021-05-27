Cancel
Liberty County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 08:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Liberty Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in Texas Trinity River at Liberty affecting Liberty County. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Liberty, Moss Bluff...Major flooding is forecast. Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Liberty. * Until further notice. * At 8:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Thursday was 28.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 29.1 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as homes in several subdivisions above Liberty begin flooding. Extensive flooding over much of Liberty County can be expected with each incremental rise in the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.1 feet on 05/14/1966. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Trinity River Liberty 26.0 28.4 Thu 8 am CDT 28.8 29.0 29.1

alerts.weather.gov
Riverside, TX
Liberty, TX
Crockett, TX
Liberty County, TX
Goodrich, TX
