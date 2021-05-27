Woman charged with manslaughter in death of grandson

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandson, police said.

Danbury police said they arrested Cora Brandon, 60, on Wednesday after an investigation implicated her in the child’s death in March. A judge on Tuesday signed an arrest warrant charging Brandon with first-degree manslaughter, five counts of risk of injury to a child and possession of drugs.

Brandon is detained on $500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Detectives were called to Danbury Hospital on March 17 to investigate the untimely death of a child, police said.

The boy’s name and details of his death were not released. Police said a judge has ordered the arrest warrant for Brandon sealed from public view and the investigation is ongoing.