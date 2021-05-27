Train delays in Hoboken after suspicious package found near apartment building, cleared by bomb squad

(Amir Hamja/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(HOBOKEN, N.J.) Train service was cut off to and from Hoboken Terminal shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday but has since been restored with delays after a police investigation, according to ABC 7.

Officials from Hoboken and Jersey City launched an investigation into an incident at a Grove Street apartment building between 18th and Newport streets.

A suspicious package was located near the building.

The building is located near train tracks that go in and out of Hoboken Terminal, per ABC 7.

Officials from the bomb squad secured the package — a suitcase with a toaster and a roll of cables — shortly before 7 a.m.

The incident caused delays across NJ Transit trains and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. PATH trains and ferry service remained on schedule as the incident did not affect their routes.

NJ Transit tickets/passes can be used on private carrier buses and PATH services as well due to delays, the company said on Twitter.