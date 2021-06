Fraggle’s a 5-year-old, 30-pound Boston terrier. He’s kid 10-plus friendly. He is housetrained when kept on a schedule and crate trained. He loves tennis balls and ropes. He’s a chewer and needs to have things to chew on so he won’t chew non-dog toys. He loves being in the sun and will find it to lie in wherever he is. He really aims to please. Fraggle must have a home with no other animals and a secure fenced-in yard. Apply to adopt him at www.tprescue.org. ••