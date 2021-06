Early Rounds (1-5) This is a very important section of your dynasty startup draft, no matter what league format you play in. When I am playing in Superflex leagues I look to target quarterbacks and running backs. I prefer to come out of these rounds with two quarterbacks if possible, as this is the cheapest that they will ever be. Using average draft position(ADP) tools we see that 17 quarterbacks tend to be selected in this range. This shows us that many people take the same approach. These ADP tools can help you greatly as they can help you to decide which players you need to trade up for.