Yankees: Severino back before Kluber? Updates on 10 Yankee injuries (video)

Compared to the last two seasons, the New York Yankees have been blessed with far fewer significant injuries, that’s what I said 10 days ago, but since then, the situation has changed dramatically. One of the injuries is a carryover from last year. Luis Severino underwent Tommy John surgery, not allowing him to pitch at all last season. Now Severino is less than two months away from his expected return, but now the question is with the Kluber injury, which pitcher will be back with the Yankees first.