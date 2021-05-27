Cancel
3 Palestinian Fashion Labels To Support Now

By Rea Haddad
abouther.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart of freeing Palestine is supporting its creatives. We’ve rounded up our favorite designers from Palestine breaking design boundaries with taste and style. Whether you’re eyeing your next blazer, statement pair of earrings, or quirky print tree, we got you covered with these amazing Palestinian fashion brands ranging from formalwear, streetwear, party wear - you name it! Every Palestinian-owned enterprise in Palestine is by default a social enterprise because of its incomparable impact on sustaining communities and pulsating creativity. Get to know these wonderful Palestine fashion brands here:

www.abouther.com
