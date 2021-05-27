Cancel
High School

MPA Gives High School Sports the Green Light

By Mark Shaw
 17 days ago
The Maine Principals Association has announced that this fall all interscholastic activities are being reopened as they were before the pandemic. Through a spokesperson, the MPA said " It is with great excitement that the Maine Principals’ Association announces a reopening of all interscholastic activities in Maine " At the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. CDC stepped in and provided guidance to the MPA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME.

State
Maine State
