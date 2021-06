Jessica Lvov was a model high school student. She just didn’t know it yet. During her senior year at Central High School, the Bustleton resident was co-editor of the yearbook, volunteered at Jeanes Hospital, was a member of the National Honor Society, tutored fellow students and more. Amidst her activities, she decided she wanted to study biophysics at the University of Pennsylvania. Despite her impressive list of activities, she wasn’t confident that her SAT score would be enough to get her in.