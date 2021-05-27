Matt LeBlanc’s Injury & More Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Revealed During ‘Friends: The Reunion’

Friends fans have been left feeling emotional over Matthew Perry crying in the trailer for the big reunion.A full-length trailer for the Friends reunion episode, which will premiere in the US next Thursday (27 May), has been released, and it shows all six of the main cast members together for the first time since the show ended in 2004.Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Perry are shown reminiscing about the sitcom while wandering around the character’s apartment sets and quizzing each other on plot lines.It wasn’t all laughs, though – at one point, Perry...