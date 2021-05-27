Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Matt LeBlanc’s Injury & More Behind-the-Scenes Secrets Revealed During ‘Friends: The Reunion’

By Meredith Jacobs
tvinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the one where all six cast members were together in a room for only the second time since the Friends finale and reminded everyone how much fun they are together. Seventeen years later, David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Courteney Cox (Monica), and Matthew Perry (Chandler) of the hit NBC comedy that aired 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, gathered for Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max.

www.tvinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Mandylor
Person
Marta Kauffman
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
Maggie Wheeler
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cast Members#Nbc#Chandler Joey#Warner Bros#Friends#Ross Rachel#Secrets#Scenes#Stars#Schwimmer Vs Marcel#Producer#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescrashthecrease.com

Friends: Reunion Special releasing on May 27!

This week, Friends cast members, including Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, shared the teaser for the much-anticipated Friends: Reunion Special. On HBO, it is happening on May 27. Almost after 17 years since the finale of Friends aired in 2004, the special arrives. The show premiered in 1994 on NBC ran for full ten seasons.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Lisa Kudrow’s Son Thought Jennifer Aniston Was His Mom

Lisa Kudrow has shared a story about her son and Jennifer Aniston. Lisa Kudrow Revealed That Her Son Was Obsessed With Jennifer Aniston. During a recent guest appearance on Conan , Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay, revealed that her son, Julian, used to think that her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston – who played Rachel Green- was his mom.
CelebritiesWUSA

Lisa Kudrow Celebrates Son Julian's Graduation: See the Sweet Pic!

Lisa Kudrow's son is a college grad! The Friendsstar's son Julian Stern graduated from the University of Southern California over the weekend, and she couldn't be more proud. Kudrow took to Instagram to celebrate the special moment, sharing a photo of herself hugging Julian, who is wearing his cap and gown. The 23-year-old graduated from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.
TV & Videosnewsatw.com

Friends: The Reunion meme makes Matt LeBlanc everyone’s favorite Irish uncle

Could Matt LeBlanc be any more likable in Friends: The Reunion? If Matt as meme is any indication, apparently not. Now that fans of the show have had a few days to watch the special on HBO Max, they’ve dubbed the actor who played Joey Tribbiani everyone’s favorite uncle. Everyone’s favorite Irish uncle, to be exact, as Twitter has decided the 53-year-old teddy bear of a guy gives off serious Irish uncle vibes. Especially in one shot that shows him seated, arms crossed and legs stretched in front of him, and wearing a striped, button-down short-sleeved shirt and a relaxed smile.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jennifer Aniston Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Photos From ‘Friends’ Reunion

Jennifer Aniston shared ‘the bazillionth selfie’ that the ‘Friends’ cast took behind-the-scenes at the show’s reunion! Rachel Green’s actress shared even more photos, like a picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Jennifer Aniston is still “basking in all the love from the” Friends reunion, which she admitted to her...
TV SeriesSlate

Everything We Know About the Friends Reunion

The cast of long-running sitcom Friends is reuniting for an unscripted TV special called Friends: The Reunion, which will hit HBO Max on Thursday, May 27. But just who are these “friends,” and what sort of reunion are they planning? To find out, we scoured through the show’s teaser trailer frame-by-frame, looking for clues about the upcoming special. Here’s everything we were able to deduce about Friends: The Reunion.
Internet1063thegroove.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc’s avuncular appearance on HBO Max’s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Friends fans in tears as Matthew Perry breaks down and cries in trailer for Reunion episode

Friends fans have been left feeling emotional over Matthew Perry crying in the trailer for the big reunion.A full-length trailer for the Friends reunion episode, which will premiere in the US next Thursday (27 May), has been released, and it shows all six of the main cast members together for the first time since the show ended in 2004.Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Perry are shown reminiscing about the sitcom while wandering around the character’s apartment sets and quizzing each other on plot lines.It wasn’t all laughs, though – at one point, Perry...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Irish people are obsessed with Matt LeBlanc after ‘Friends’ reunion

When the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion finally premiered Thursday on HBO Max, fans across the pond were thinking the same thing: Matt LeBlanc is a dead ringer for a beloved Irish uncle. Irish Twitter was quick to observe that LeBlanc, who played Italian ladies’ man Joey Tribbiani on the sitcom,...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Details the Friends Reunion Moment You Missed Between Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox

The one where Lisa Kudrow reveals her favorite part about Friends: The Reunion. Believe it or not but it's almost been a week since the May 27th premiere of the HBO Max special, in which the cast of Friendsgot back together for an epic event. Of course, the six main cast members—Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—joined forces once more. Naturally, the reunion was full of incredible moments: From a recreation of the series' iconic set to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat" with Phoebe Buffay herself. However, there was one portion of the Friends special that may have gone unnoticed. Speaking...