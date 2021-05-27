Cancel
Music

Watch Miranda Lambert And Husband Sing Karaoke At Her Nashville Bar VIP Event

By Woody
y100fm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiranda Lambert held a star-studded karaoke party in her soon-to-be-opened Nashville bar, Casa Rosa, earlier this week. Some of the stars in attendance included Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies, Ingrid Andress, Kid Rock, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Lindsey Ell, Jon Pardi, and more. Darius sang “Walking In Memphis” but Miranda...

