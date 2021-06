Kasper Schmeichel has been matching his father’s remarkable achievements one by one over the last few years and the European Championship will offer him the chance for another. Schmeichel won the FA Cup with Leicester this year and the Premier League title with the team in 2016. But Peter Schmeichel also won the European Championship in 1992 with Denmark. Kasper Schmeichel will be in goal for Denmark this year when its hosts Belgium, Finland and Russia in Group B at Euro 2020. The younger Schmeichel says “I want to win the European Championship with Denmark.”