Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Mayfair man authors novel that’s ‘Bad to the Bone’

By Tom Waring
Posted by 
NorthEast Times
NorthEast Times
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mayfair resident John Lahm has published a novel, Bad to the Bone, about the arrival of a new species of shark that developed due to human medical waste seeping down through the Florida rock and coming out in offshore submarine springs. “The novel has always been embedded in my mind,”...

northeasttimes.com
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
947
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone#Cia#Navy#Timucua#Kindle#Seaworthy Publications#Amazon Com#Authors#Man#Limestone#Paperback#Geographic Names#Kings Bay#I 95#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Related
Mississippi StateMiami Herald

Mississippi author’s novel to be adapted into film

Oxford author Michael Farris Smith will soon see his fourth novel, “The Fighter,” come to life as production for the film adaptation, retitled “Rumble Through the Dark,” will begin in the Delta at the end of July. It was recently announced that actor Aaron Eckhart, best known for his roles...
Books & Literaturevashonbeachcomber.com

Island Author Will North Is Back, With a New Novel

Local author Will North has been quiet for a while. But it wasn’t writer’s block. After a three-year battle to overcome two life-threatening cancers and an ensuing stem cell replacement, North has just released the fourth book in his British mystery series: “Murder on the Commons.”. The book is North’s...
Books & LiteratureWashington Post

Women-centered historical novels are dogged by questions of accuracy. Hence the author’s note.

Women-centered historical novels are having a moment, particularly when uncovering little-known histories. Resistance to these narratives, which cast heroines with agency, hidden talents and extraordinary achievements, has declined, but only after a hard-fought battle. Perhaps women have won the war and we can pen stories of our ancestors without the dreaded attack of the old guard — a patriarchy accustomed to controlling the narrative and wielding the term “historical accuracy” like a weapon.
Cobb County, GAeastcobbnews.com

East Cobb author’s latest detective mystery novel publishes

“Hijacking Justice,” the latest in Lance J. LoRusso’s Blue Mystery series featuring Detective Johnny Till is being released on Friday, June 3, 2021, to subscribers of the Lance LoRusso Books Newsletter. Each week, a new chapter of this police thriller will be released. With a plot similar to today’s headlines, LoRusso draws upon his extensive experience representing over 100 law enforcement officers involved in shootings, in this serial novel portraying a fictionalized world where the fair treatment of our front-line heroes is often sacrificed to feed power hungry politicians and a criminal machine. In this eight-episode story, Detective Johnny Till finds himself thrown in jail and charged with triple murder after being ambushed while visiting Ingram County on the Georgia Coast to help put away a serial rapist. Fans and readers of police mysteries can go to lancelorussobooks.com to sign up for the LoRusso Books Newsletter and read the thrilling chapters of Hijacking Justice as they are released weekly. Regardless of when a person signs up, they will get all the chapters in the order in which they were released. Hijacking Justice is a great easy read for the summer. Readers can also make a donation to the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation that directly benefits and supports our first responders on the frontlines.
Greenville, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Reality inspired Greenville author John Carenen’s new novel ‘Keeping to Himself’

The boy was known to make up stories, so when he said he’d witnessed a murder, John Carenen wasn’t so sure he believed him. This was years ago, when Carenen was a teacher of troubled kids in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. The boy, Jeff, was one of his rowdiest students, practically a feral child. He would hike the mountains at all hours of the day.
Arkansas Statekffb.com

Empowering Self Discovery Novel Inspired by Real Life Experiences by Arkansas Author

“Every Scar Tells a Story” by Victoria K. Mavis and Angelo R. Senese is a fictionalized account of Mavis’ life experiences as a person who chose victory over victimhood. The novel follows main character, Liz Harris, a smart and talented woman who is struggling financially. Alongside her life coach, Rhonda Jackson, Liz begins her healing journey to resolve inner conflicts that include feelings of rejection, self-doubt and inadequacy stemming from a childhood accident that left her reliant on a metal crutch.
Books & LiteratureUnion

Local author receives national recognition for debut novel

Shirley DicKard’s debut novel, “Heart Wood – Four Women for the Earth, for the Future,” was recently selected as a 2021 Finalist for the Eric Hoffer Award’s Montaigne Medal. This national honor is given to the most thought-provoking books that either illuminate, progress or redirect thought. Judges pulled “Heart Wood” out of the 2,500 books being considered for other award categories, and selected it as an exemplary book that inspires readers to think in new ways.
Books & LiteratureNPR

In Jesse McCarthy's Debut Novel, A Young Black Man Goes In Search Of Himself

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Jesse McCarthy about his debut novel, The Fugitivities. It's the story of a young, Black man trying to form his own identity. Jesse McCarthy's debut novel ranges around the world - Brooklyn, Brazil, Montevideo and Paris. But as Jonah Winters makes new friends and is sharpened by new experiences, is he still in search of himself? Jonah is a young Black man who grew up in France but now teaches school in Brooklyn, which he considers, quote, "a high-wire act." And after a chance meeting in a bar and an unexpected inheritance, he takes off - in search of what? The author of this new novel, "The Fugitivities," is an assistant professor of English and of African and African American studies at Harvard. So Dr. Jesse McCarthy joins us now from New York. Thanks so much for being with us.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Page Turners: Ambridge, Hopewell, White Twp. authors have novels published

The White Township native and 1983 Beaver Falls High graduate sets his fictional crime novel in Beaver Falls and uses numerous Beaver County locations. The synopsis: War has broken out around Tony Vero. The golden boy of a secret crime syndicate, the Family, burns him on a job gone sour. Tony finds an out: The Family’s drug dealer goes missing. Tony places himself at odds with the syndicate by a leveraging tactic, finding their missing man for his freedom. As Tony flirts with forbidden love with the fiery Kay Falco, he doesn’t realize his investigation sets him at odds with three dangerous factions, each more sinister than the last. All three want his life, and a government investigation puts a bull's-eye on him.
Clarksville, TNclarksvillenow.com

Author Khristeena Lute to read from novel at Fort Defiance

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Author Khristeena Lute is coming to Fort Defiance in July to read from her novel, “Finding Grace & Grit” (Thorncraft Publishing, 2021). The work of historical fiction is based in part on the real-life story of Civil War-era author Grace King, according to the Thorncraft...
Beaver County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Beaver County author rising with new Titanic novel and upcoming film 'Unsinkable'

There’s a clear reason why Eileen Enwright Hodgetts continues to mine the 1912 Titanic disaster for creative inspiration. “I can’t really tell you why it holds the fascination it does,” the Beaver County author and playwright told the Post-Gazette. “I can only say that everything I do about the Titanic attracts attention. I get letters, people talk to me. It’s a never-ending topic of interest.”
Books & Literaturemdislander.com

Moore’s classic island novel is as relevant as ever

I first heard of Ruth Moore through a bumper sticker. In retrospect, this unusual occurrence reflects not only of Moore’s literary icon status in Maine, but also the state’s vibrant literary culture, which manages to exist, and indeed thrive, in a magical space – the “Maine of the Mind,” as writer and artist Stephen Petroff has called it – outside the Vacationland Matrix. The “I Read Ruth Moore” bumper stickers began to appear around New England in the late 20th century, courtesy of visionary poet Gary Lawless and his Blackberry Books. Some 50 years after the publication in the 1940s of Moore’s first novels, set among the Maine islands of her childhood, Lawless was responsible for Moore’s second wave. 
Books & Literatureobserverxtra.com

Guelph author’s latest novel explores the aftermath of the Berlin Wall

Spanish American literature professor at the University of Guelph by day and an author by night, Stephen Henighan worked for nine years on his most recent novel, The World of After. The book centres around life following the collapse of the Berlin Wall, exploring the impacts such barriers have both physically and figuratively on humanity.
Books & Literatureexpertclick.com

Author Brandie June's Gold Spun Novel: A Twisted Rumpelstiltskin Retelling

This summer, discover the true story behind the famed Rumpelstiltskin fairytale in Brandie June's debut young adult novel GOLD SPUN (CamCat Books; June 8, 2021; Trade Paperback Original; $14.99), perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses series, Holly Black's The Folk Of The Air series, and Marissa Meyer's The Lunar Chronicles series.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
NorthEast Times

Letters to the editor

An open letter to my grandfather, three years after his passing. Pap Pap, on your deathbed, I sat by you, held your hand and whispered, “I don’t know how, I don’t know when, but I will join the military. And I will make you proud.” Last year, I knew it was finally time to put in the effort. Now here I am. Three years after your passing, I am Airman Pascali.
Books & Literatureredcarpetcrash.com

Interview: Author ‘Don Bentley’ Talks His First Jack Ryan Jr. Novel Target Acquired

Don Bentley spent a decade as an Army Apache helicopter pilot during which time he was stationed in South Korea, Germany, and Texas. While deployed to Afghanistan as a Troop Commander in support of Operation Enduring Freedom VI, Don was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal with “V” device for valor. Following his time in the military Don worked as an FBI Special Agent and was a member of the Dallas Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. Since leaving the FBI, Don has worked for a number of companies that develop technology for the U.S. Special Operations Community. He holds a B.S. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Ohio State University, and an M.F.A in Writing Popular Fiction from Seton Hill University.