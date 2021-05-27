Cancel
Creston, IA

Creston Police arrest Warren County Woman on Drug-Related Charges

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Warren County woman on numerous drug charges.

The Creston Police Department arrested 34-year old Jacqueline Elaine Snyder of Martensdale for Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense, and a Controlled Substance Violation.

Officers transported Snyder to the Union County Jail, transferred her to the Adams County Jail, and held her on no bond until a Magistrate Judge could see her.

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

