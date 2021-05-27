Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

MPA Gives High School Sports the Green Light

By Mark Shaw
Posted by 
Big Country 96.9
Big Country 96.9
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Maine Principals Association has announced that this fall all interscholastic activities are being reopened as they were before the pandemic. Through a spokesperson, the MPA said " It is with great excitement that the Maine Principals’ Association announces a reopening of all interscholastic activities in Maine " At the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. CDC stepped in and provided guidance to the MPA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

bigcountry969.com
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpa#Sports History#Team Sports#School Activities#National Team#Mpa#The U S Cdc#Community Sports#Green Light#Guidelines#Team Activities#Prevention#Guidance#Athletic Perseverance#Team Championships#Football Season#Medium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
High School Sports
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Sports
Related
Raleigh, NCNews-Topic

Educators echo concerns about high-school sports group

RALEIGH — In the latest legislative hearing into the private nonprofit that manages most aspects of high school sports, prominent education leaders said they have many of the same concerns that legislators have expressed. And lawmakers said they intend to move toward drafting legislation to overhaul the entire system of...
Raleigh, NCjocoreport.com

Legislative Overhaul Of High School Sports Organization All But Certain

RALEIGH — In its latest hearing into the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the private nonprofit that governs and manages most aspects of High School Sports, prominent education leaders said they have many of the same concerns as legislators. Carolina Journal has been following the movement to reform High School...
High Schoolilbusinessdaily.com

At North Greene Junior/Senior, 83 percent of students graduate high school

About 82 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at North Greene Junior/Senior High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 83 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 44 percent of 12th graders...
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

Alexandria Athletes: How Did the Return to High School Sports Impact You?

ALEXANDRIA, VA-The Virginia High School League is endorsing a University of Wisconsin research study titled “The Impact of Restarting High School Sports on The Health of Adolescent Athletes.”. The study’s objective is to document the effects of participation in organized sports on the physical activity, quality of life, and mental...
Mars Hill, MEthecounty.me

Central Aroostook High School graduates lighting new paths

MARS HILL, Maine — The 37 graduates of the Central Aroostook High School Class of 2021 left the school gymnasium after being declared officially graduated on Friday night carrying candles lit from one to another, candles of hope and new beginnings. “Don’t base your future on what you think others...
LotteryPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Watch the 2021 Maine Moose Permit Drawing

Watch the 2021 Moose Lottery live. The annual Maine Moose Lottery drawing has become a tradition for many sportsmen in New England. A Maine moose hunting party will typically consist of multiple generations of family pursuing the rare hunt. You can keep up with all things in Maine wildlife at...
Health ServicesPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Shawn Anderson Named to AHA Regional Policy Board

Shawn Anderson, CEO of Houlton Regional Hospital, has been appointed to the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board 1. The AHA uses analysis and recommendations from the AHA Regional Policy Board in policy deliberations. Anderson has been an instrumental leader in Maine’s Health Care for over 25 years. He has...
PoliticsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

WATCH: Presque Isle Teacher & Others Have Message

The 2020-21 school year is wrapping up for many this week and the rest will say goodbye to their students next week. The Maine County Teachers of the Year worked on a special message to everyone that helped get through this crazy school year. #StrongerTogether4ME. The appreciation shown by the...
PoliticsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Famous Maine Ship Battle Ended With A Twist

What does the war of 1812 have to do with the coast of Maine? Great question. Perhaps you don’t know about the famous battle between the Boxer and the Enterprise that took place just off of Monhegan Island. The HMS Boxer was captained by Samuel Blythe, a commander in the...
Portland, MEPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Maine Closer to Creating COVID-19 Review Commission

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine might create a special commission to review the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. The COVID-19 Review Commission would be tasked with studying the way Maine has handled the pandemic. The Maine State Senate has unanimously granted initial approval to the creation of the commission.
Public HealthPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 and 53 more people have tested positive. Aroostook County has four new cases today. There are now an estimated 915 active infections in Maine. Hospitalizations have dropped to 58 patients, with 26...
College Sportsfox61.com

Hurley hopeful compensation will keep more players in school

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley is hopeful legislation passed this week in Connecticut that will allow college athletes to profit from the use of their names, images, and likenesses will keep more players in school. Hurley thanked the General Assembly for passing the so-called NIL legislation...
SportsAugusta Free Press

EMU triathlon trio named Scholar All-Americans

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Three of EMU’s women’s triathlon athletes were named Scholar All-Americans by the Collegiate Triathlon Coaches Association and USA Triathlon. Elizabeth Miller (Archbold, Ohio/Archbold), Allison Shelly (Collinsville, Miss./West Lauderdale) and Vanessa Gardiner (Springfield, Va./John R. Lewis) were each named to the select group.
Corvallis, ORcorvallisclinic.com

High School Sports Physicals

GET CLEARED TO PLAY. As a community benefit, The Corvallis Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Department is offering two events for area high school and middle school athletes to receive sports physicals. Masks and social distancing will be required for both events. The following forms must be completed & signed...