MPA Gives High School Sports the Green Light
The Maine Principals Association has announced that this fall all interscholastic activities are being reopened as they were before the pandemic. Through a spokesperson, the MPA said " It is with great excitement that the Maine Principals’ Association announces a reopening of all interscholastic activities in Maine " At the onset of the pandemic, the U.S. CDC stepped in and provided guidance to the MPA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.bigcountry969.com